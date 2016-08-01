Five Things To Do in Toronto This Month





Krinos Taste of the Danforth

Canada’s largest and tastiest street fair brings Greek food, music, dance, art and fun to the Danforth! There will be mouth-watering Greek cuisine like baklava (phyllo pastry with nuts and honey), kalamari (squid), and of course souvlaki (chicken, pork and/or lamb) for sale. In past years, restaurants have also handed out free samples. Danforth Avenue will be closed to motor traffic from Broadview to Jones, so you can walk up and down the street at your own pace the entire weekend—something you can’t normally do due to busy traffic! Krinos Taste of the Danforth is an explosion of Greek culture not to be missed! August 5-7. Danforth Avenue. Free.





Toronto Vegan Food and Drink Festival

Attend the Toronto Vegan Food and Drink Festival and open your mouth to new gourmet foods like vegan lemon raspberry mini cheesecake pops and vegan hamburgers! Utilizing a large variety of fruits, vegetables and spices, vegan food does not include meat products or any animal by-products. Vegan food is good for you and the environment—and tastes delicious! Mark your calendars for this one-day event in August to help you figure out if you want to be a vegan. August 13. Fort York, Garrison Common. Various Prices.





York Eglinton International Street Festival

Celebrating the diversity of Toronto, the York Eglinton International Street Festival showcases food, music, dance and art from various cultures like Jamaican, Korean and Mexican. With fun activities like a carnival midway and street vendors selling cool, one-of-a-kind knick-knacks, the festival is a great place for families. Come to the York Eglinton International Street Festival to save yourself a trip around the world and experience a collection of cultures all in one place! August 13-14. Eglinton Ave West, Toronto: Marlee Ave to Dufferin St. Free.





Sail in Cinema

This unique weekend evening event in Toronto brings the movies and the beach together! A floating movie screen will show classic films like Forrest Gump and blockbuster movies like Casino Royale under the stars. This is a great event for families and friends; watching a movie at the beach is more memorable than watching a movie in a theatre or on your couch! The Sail in Cinema is a must-attend event—once winter comes around, you won’t want to be hanging out at the beach!

August 18-20. Sugar Beach. Free.





Canadian National Exhibition

Marking the end of the summer, the annual fun fair of Toronto will be back for two weeks in August! The CNE will have plenty of food, rides, music and activities that will keep you coming back every summer. Try the Swing Tower ride if you want to feel like you are flying, and check out the food court for an assortment of fast food such as fried chicken and waffles on a stick and deep-fried red velvet Oreos. Going to the CNE is the easiest way to have fun before going back to school, so don’t miss out on this Toronto summer tradition! August 19-September 5. Exhibition Place. Various Prices and Special Rates.