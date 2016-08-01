Cooking to a Different Beat





The beating of drums and the soaring voices of the women singing permeate the old house. Sitting in the circle is Charlene Chapman, a dedicated volunteer of the Native Women’s Resource Centre of Toronto (NWRCT).





“I love hand-drumming,” says Charlene. “I never knew how to do it before, and once I found out they had a hand-drumming circle here for women and two spirit women, I started coming to that.”

It is the unique blending of aboriginal culture and practical services that first attracted Charlene. She started coming to the centre five years ago to take a beading class with her cousin, and since then she has volunteered with the centre’s outreach program providing homeless women with shower and laundry services, as well as at the food and clothing banks.

Prior to the evening drumming circle, Charlene could be found in NWRCT’s comfortable kitchen preparing an evening meal for 30 women: a large pot of chili with garlic bread, frozen pizza for vegetarians and muffins for dessert.

“Whatever I do, it’s mostly here,” says Charlene. “I love the kitchen.”

The main hallway echoes with greetings as women trickle in for dinner and to join in the drumming circle. Charlene is aware of everyone’s needs. She knows who has gout and can’t eat the chili and who is allergic to tomatoes and can’t eat the pizza. The staff also come in to grab a quick bite, but do not escape Charlene’s eye.

“You’re eating my muffins!” says Charlene. “See, I have to keep an eye on the staff too.”

Her admonishment is met with laughter from everyone in the kitchen—including the staff. It’s this easy camaraderie that makes the NWRCT such a pleasant place to be, according to Charlene.





“I just found it really nice—warming, welcoming and very friendly,” says Charlene. “It is like we are one big family here.”

To prepare for the drumming circle, Charlene takes her drum, hide side down, and slowly rotates it over the heat from the stovetop burner. This will add to the tautness of the drum and improve its pitch. Then she takes a damp cloth and gently wipes her drum.

“The drum gets thirsty, just like you,” she explains.

She then resumes her place in the circle, adding her voice and beating her drum to the ancient rhythm.