“I AM SO BLESSED” – and so are we to have her.

As a young girl growing up in Grenada, Alicia Vianga never imagined that she would one day become founder and president of After Breast Cancer, a charitable organization that provides—at no cost—properly fitted breast prostheses and bras to women who have undergone mastectomies and lumpectomies.

Some thirty years ago, shortly before her death Alicia’s grandmother made her aunt promise to bring Alicia to Canada. Upon her arrival in Toronto, Alicia worked as a domestic helper while studying Interior Design at a community college. Although she never became an interior designer, she credits her studies in the field with helping her in her next career: event planning.

While working as an event planner, a good friend and mentor took her to look at a lingerie boutique. Alicia fondly remembers feeling like a little kid at a candy store with her nose pressed against the store window.

“I had never seen so many beautiful and interesting undergarments,” said Alicia. “Everything was so colourful and exotic. I was used to just white, pink and black panties and bras. This was a whole new world for me. My friend/mentor told me that I was too smart and talented to keep doing what I was doing and it was time to create my own business. Ironically, the boutique came up for sale a short time later, and I decided to buy it. My husband and I had all the paperwork set to go when it occurred to my husband that instead of buying someone else’s merchandise, we would be better off starting fresh and buying our own lingerie.”

Alicia and her husband went to Paris to research what was popular there and to discover how things were done in France.

“I came back and started selling out of our townhouse. Business is part of my DNA,” Alicia said. “My whole family was in business and I grew up watching my mother, father and other relatives doing business. It was easy and natural for me. I began to get lots of clients through word-of-mouth. Our master bedroom was on the top floor, and I used the middle floor’s two rooms for a showroom and a fitting room. For many weekends my husband was stuck up in the bedroom because I was fitting women on the floor below. Funnily enough, these women’s husbands were sitting in the living room on the main floor watching soccer or football while my poor husband was stuck in the bedroom on the top floor!”

While her husband was on vacation, Alicia decided to find a storefront on Rogers Road and move her business there. People from the film and television industry sought out both her expertise as a fitter as well as her boutique, as her merchandise was quite different from the norm. Business was booming. And then one night her shop on Rogers Road caught fire and burned down. Without any insurance, Alicia lost everything she had built, but she soon landed on her feet again.

“I’m so blessed,” Alicia beamed. “My supplier told me not to worry; I could have everything on credit. A client who was an announcer on CFRB Radio gave me free advertising by interviewing me on his program, and in no time I was back in business at my current address at 1972 St. Clair West.”

Shortly after her comeback, Alicia decided to become certified to fit women who had had mastectomies or lumpectomies. While working with women referred to her by hospitals, she realized that a pattern was emerging: the women who had insurance that covered the cost of the bra and prosthesis would usually leave smiling once she fitted them, whereas the women without any coverage would leave disheartened and in tears.

Alicia recounted the story of a woman who came to see her and asked to see what a prosthesis looked like. Alicia was surprised to discover that the woman had had a mastectomy eight years earlier and was still stuffing rolled-up socks into her bra. When this woman found out the cost of the prosthesis (approximately $450; OHIP covers $195 every two years) she left without getting anything; she couldn’t afford it.

It was at this point that Alicia decided she wanted to make it easier for women who have had a mastectomy to learn about their options and to make it financially easier for them to access these options. She was determined that no woman would have to stuff her bra with socks after a mastectomy anymore.

“The idea of starting After Breast Cancer (ABC) was totally spontaneous,” Alicia explained. “By August 2011, I was already working with a designer to get my After Breast Cancer logo ready and with the Argos to get my campaign ready for the October launch at the Pink Games. Now I had to get registered as a charity. Here the real work began. But I got it quickly, and when the Argo games began we were ready. We gave out about 5,000 brochures about ABC.”

As a charity, ABC is 100% volunteer based. No one gets a salary, not even Alicia. To date, ABC has helped over 250 women feel better about themselves after a mastectomy. The program educates women on how to be properly fitted and what to look for in a bra and prosthesis. Through the program, a woman can get three bras every year and a new prosthesis every two years, and all they are asked is, “Do you have insurance?”

ABC has multiple fundraising avenues: the Annual Pink Diamond Gala every September, the ABC Calendar, which features men and women who have had breast cancer, and SKECHERS Canada, which donates money and shoes. This October, ABC will also participate in the Scotia Bank Marathon for the first time.

“I feel so blessed when I see a woman walk out of the fitting room with a huge smile on her face and leave the boutique with a new air of confidence,” Alicia reiterated, a big, beautiful smile on her own face. “I feel everybody has a calling in life,” she said, “and I know ABC is my calling.”

Alicia is not finished helping women through ABC; she has plans to take the charity coast to coast, and eventually internationally. Given her track record, I think she will do just that and then some.