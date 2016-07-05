Speaking Out About Brain Injury

When Robert Ashe joined Toastmasters, an international organization that helps members improve their public speaking and leadership skills, he not only found the confidence to express himself, he also discovered the powerful effect words could have on an audience. Today Robert is comfortable in front of a crowd—but conveying his words and feelings isn’t always easy: he suffered an acquired brain injury from a seizure ten years ago, which still affects some of his cognitive abilities.

“Talking and relaying what I want to say can be challenging at times,” Robert explained. “My last speech was more on empowerment. It was supposed to be inspirational, and that’s the way I approach things.”

A client since 2004 of the Community Head Injury Resource Services (CHIRS), a Toronto-based organization dedicated to providing support programs for those living with brain injury, Robert says the organization has helped him get through difficult periods, such as coming to terms with emotions he was feeling.

“It’s been a learning experience,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll have problems where I hadn’t understood someone or someone says something to upset me, but I can get around that. I’ll talk to one of the staff, and we’ll work on something. It’s about tolerance.”

Maintaining a positive outlook is something Robert keeps in check, not only for himself, but also for his fellow participants at CHIRS. He makes an effort to help others, whether it is simply bringing someone a coffee or helping carry their food tray to the table.

“I like to make people happy and make them feel good about themselves in whatever way I can,” he said. “For some people, their self-esteem is not where mine is, but if I can make them feel good about themselves and make their day feel special, that’s what I’m about.”





Robert is involved with many activities surrounding CHIRS, including writing for the newsletter and volunteering with a club for those with intellectual disabilities. Robert explained that writing has been a form of therapy for him, as well as composing and performing songs. However, it was joining the Toastmasters Club at CHIRS that helped Robert find a different way to express himself. Since joining in 2014, Robert has grown confident speaking before an audience. He recently completed his 10th speech, a huge milestone that has earned him the designation of Competent Communicator. He added that his time with CHIRS has given him an opportunity to speak out about brain injury and become an advocate for it.

“Physical injuries you can see, but brain injury is an invisible ailment,” Robert said. “People see me and think I look normal, but at the end of the day I’m not normal. I’m dealing with things inside myself, such as my short-term memory.”

He wants people to know that that they shouldn’t be nervous to approach someone with a brain injury. “If you talk to them, you’ll find out that they are well able to do things. It might take them a bit longer, but the thought process is still there.”