Six Things To Do in Toronto This Month

Salsa in Toronto

One of the largest Latino-themed celebrations in Canada happens in Toronto for two weeks in July. This jam-packed event includes Latin dance lessons, art exhibitions and delicious street food like churros! Over the two weeks, Salsa in Toronto attracts over 250,000 people who want to experience and learn about Latino culture. Dust off your dance shoes and get ready for a lot of Latin fun! July 4-17. St. Clair Avenue West (from Winona Drive to Christie Street). Free.

Summerlicious

Summerlicious is the perfect time to sample food at new restaurants in Toronto. Fixed prices and set menus show off a wide variety of diverse and innovative cuisines. Food lovers can sample lunch menus ranging between $18 and $28, and dinner from $25 to $45. Take advantage of the great prices to try mouthwatering food at some of Toronto’s best restaurants! July 4-24. Various restaurants in Toronto. Various prices.

55th Annual Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition

Nathan Phillips Square will be transformed into a fascinating outdoor art show featuring over 300 artists for Toronto’s 55th annual Outdoor Art Exhibition. Amazing artwork in different media such as painting, photography, jewellery, ceramics and sculpture will be on display and for sale. The free art show runs from July 8 to 10, daily from 10am to 8pm, rain or shine. This event is one of the most popular summer weekend activities in the city, with over 100,000 visitors. July 8-10. Nathan Phillips Square. Free.



Brickfete

It’s a land of Lego at Brickfete! This event allows families to enjoy spectacular Lego sculptures that will inspire Lego architects and engineers at home. If you cannot wait to get home to use your own Lego set, you can build your own Lego creation at the convention. Families can add to their Lego collection from numerous vendors who are selling unique Lego kits, custom pieces, mini figurines, and vintage and new Lego sets. This event is great for kids and adults who are Lego fanatics. July 9-10. Delta Toronto East. Various Prices.



Cultura Festival

Every Friday in July, come out to Mel Lastman Square to be enlightened by a variety of cultures! This event presents music, art, food and film to celebrate the rich diversity in Toronto. Fridays at Cultra Festival will always be fun, with world-renowned musicians, buskers, international street food, art activities and film screening under the stars in the warm weather. The 25,000 attendees last year prove this event is a fun one! July 8, 15, 22, 29. Mel Lastman Square. Free Admission.

Honda Indy Toronto

If you like loud roaring engines and cheering crowds, that is all that can be heard at Honda Indy Toronto! Watch race cars wind through the roads of Exhibition Place and the Lakeshore. Racers come from countries around the world to compete for the Toronto Honda Indy title. Gourmet and street food are also sold at this event. Buckle up your seatbelt, because this event will be a wild ride! July 15-17. Exhibition Place. Various Ticket Prices.