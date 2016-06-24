Looking for a Home

It lay in a suitcase for eight years, lovingly folded and protected from time and the elements in an airtight zipper bag. Eighty-two-year-old Emily Benko couldn’t finish it, but she also wasn’t going to just donate it to a thrift store. Then, on June 5th, 2016, Emily found her answer.

“I was sitting in the kitchen Sunday afternoon watching the news, and there before my eyes was a roomful of people at the National Council of Jewish Women, on Bathurst Street, sewing quilts destined for the newly arrived refugees from Syria and other countries,” Emily recalled.

As she watched the interview with GNT’s own Eva Karpati, who is also the vice-president of the National Council of Jewish Women of Canada, Toronto section, Emily realized that this was the ideal place to donate her deceased daughter’s quilt.

“I knew I had found the right place for Christine’s quilt,” Emily said. “My daughter, Christine, was very kind and caring. She was always helping people. She had been going with a man whose last name was Israel, and he was the last one to see her before she died, so when I saw the interview, I realized that everything just lined up perfectly. I immediately called CTV and asked how I could contact Eva Karpati. I was determined to find Eva and ask her to please take this quilt and give it to a family who would enjoy it.”

Christine Jan Benko had been working on her “wedding quilt” for five years. She had hoped to have it finished by the time she and her boyfriend finally got married, and since her job involved a lot of travelling throughout Canada and the US, Christine quilted in her various hotel rooms whenever she could. She had almost finished it when, sadly, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She passed away on April 19th, 2008, at the age of 47, never having finished her quilt.

It remained in the Benko household and her mother, Emily, did try to finish it. “I bought equipment, I went to quilting classes, I tried everything but I just couldn’t do it,” she confessed.

Christine’s older sister, Donna, couldn’t look at it after Christine died; it was just too painful. So Emily packed it away and decided not to do anything with it—until she saw the CTV interview.

Emily herself is the child of immigrant parents from Slovakia, and although Emily was born in Canada, her husband, John, emigrated here in 1946 from Slovakia as well. She was raised in Timmins, Ontario, and has always been part of a larger community. Giving comes naturally to Emily and her family, and to this day, she volunteers at her church, knitting coasters and dish towels to sell at their annual bazaar. She has two other daughters, a son-in-law, two grandchildren and three dogs. In her living room on a corner coffee table sit two large birds of paradise flowers with two pictures, one of Christine and the other of her husband. She is quick to let you know that the reason the flowers are birds of paradise is because she is certain her husband and daughter are in paradise.

When asked how Christine would feel if she knew what her mother was doing with her quilt, Emily smiled, looked up to the sky and said, “If Christine knew about this, she would be ecstatic. She would be in her element. She was a people person and loved all people regardless of race, nationality or religion.”

Christine’s quilt is at last destined to find a home with a recently arrived refugee family, where it will bring them some of the care, comfort and hope with which it was made.