Grandma in Blue with Red Hat and More

Now that summer holidays are just around the corner, you might be thinking about summer activities for your child. If your child has an interest in the arts, these books might appeal to him or her.



Grandma in Blue with Red Hat

Written by Scott Menchin

This delightful picture book is narrated by a young boy who attends an art class every Saturday at the museum. His teacher calls the members of his class her little Picassos. As the group tours the museum, we catch a glimpse of famous art pieces that are presented from the perspective of the children in the group. When the group agrees that the art pieces are in the museum because they are beautiful or different or funny or unique or tell a story or come from far away, the boy has an idea. He wants to put his Grandma in the museum because she represents all of the same qualities. When the curator rejects his offer, the boy has a better idea. He creates his own museum with paintings of his Grandma in his home. Readers will love the humorous text and watercolour illustrations and might be inspired to visit an art museum or create their own. This book is also a great springboard for discussing art done by famous artists.

32 pp. Abrams Books for Young Readers Ages 4 to 7

Honeycomb

Written by Patricia McCowan.

Narrated by 15-year-old Nat, this novel starts out at a March break music camp. Nat has teamed up with Harper, whom she’s just met, and Jess, whom she’s known since grade one. The three teens have formed a dynamite singing trio that is so good they’re encouraged to try out for the upcoming Tall Grass Music Festival. While this is a dream come true for Nat, her family’s attitude is lukewarm; they seem to be more interested in her brother’s pre-teen hockey career. In spite of her family’s lack of support, Nat forges ahead to prepare for the festival with her friends. While choosing two songs, practising and recording them is daunting enough, Nat has to contend with the constant bickering and mood swings of her trio mates. Add to the mix a little romance with a fellow musician who doesn’t make it into the festival and life becomes even more complicated. Young teens interested in music will appreciate the details about the music industry as well as the complexity of relationships explored in this book.

145 pp. Orca Book Publishers. Ages 11 to 14



Off Pointe

Written by Leanne Lieberman

Fourteen-year-old Meg has been obsessed with ballet ever since she was four. When she receives a text saying that the summer ballet program she’s been looking forward to has been cancelled, Meg is devastated. What’s worse, her ballet teacher suggests that it would be good for Meg to attend a summer dance camp so that Meg could learn to “broaden her horizons, connect with her audience and be less bound by the rules.” Meg has a hard time dealing with dance camp, partly because most of the campers know each other from previous years, but especially because ballet is not one of the dance forms offered. Trying to break out of the ballet mold and making new friends are challenges that Meg takes on and eventually triumphs over.

This high-interest, low-vocabulary book is written in short sentences that are narrated by the main character, Meg. Through her eyes, the reader gains an understanding of the difficulties teens face in challenging situations and how to cope with them.

120 pp. Orca Book Publishers. Ages 11 to 14